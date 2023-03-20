Verasity (VRA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $72.59 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $72.59 million and approximately $19.31 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Verasity has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003599 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000807 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00011233 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

