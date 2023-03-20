Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

VRA opened at $5.83 on Thursday. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Vera Bradley by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,321,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,809,000 after purchasing an additional 51,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,613,000 after buying an additional 137,181 shares during the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth about $7,570,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,667,000 after buying an additional 17,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 698,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 348,451 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

