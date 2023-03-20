Venus (XVS) Price Hits $5.06

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. In the last week, Venus has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One Venus token can currently be purchased for $5.06 or 0.00018169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a market cap of $74.79 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Venus was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,791,728 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official website is venus.io. Venus’ official message board is community.venus.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance platform that operates on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies using over-collateralized assets as collateral. Lenders earn interest on their deposits while borrowers pay interest on the amount borrowed. The platform sets interest rates automatically based on market demand, using a curve yield approach.”

