Velas Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.06 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $51.97 million and $1.06 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Velas has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00060401 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00041819 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000256 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00018462 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000758 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,427,868,183 coins and its circulating supply is 2,427,868,181 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

