Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Trading 5.8% Higher

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.02 and last traded at $11.94. 622,302 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 837,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Vector Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.24.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.21%.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $65,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,374.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $65,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,374.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 117,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $1,420,260.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 347,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,198,905.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,074 shares of company stock valued at $3,466,351. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vector Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VGR. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Vector Group by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vector Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vector Group by 228.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vector Group by 3,686.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vector Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

Further Reading

