Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Sterling Investment Management LLC

Sterling Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 386.3% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $360.87. The stock had a trading volume of 798,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,947,184. The company has a market capitalization of $269.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.69. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

