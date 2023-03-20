Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Trimmed by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 258,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,097 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 3.0% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $19,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,237,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,401,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921,850 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,453,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,229 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 21,856,794 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,746 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,741,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,117,000 after purchasing an additional 292,796 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.30. 449,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,070,370. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.36. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $78.35.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

