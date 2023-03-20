Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

BSV opened at $76.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.36. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $78.35.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

