Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

Wiser Wealth Management Inc lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 359,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 12.5% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $27,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 742,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,914,000 after buying an additional 95,416 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $14,208,000. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,685,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $76.21. 1,023,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,086,708. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $78.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.36.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
