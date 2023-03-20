Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 716.0% during the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,088,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,008,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,424 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 581.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,219,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,828 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29,048.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 461,005 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,929,000 after buying an additional 164,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taiyo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 273.9% during the third quarter. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. now owns 172,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,868,000 after purchasing an additional 126,000 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $366.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $352.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $429.56.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

