Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Stock Position Raised by Beacon Capital Management Inc.

Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 1,034.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,979 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for 1.7% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $45,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 368.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded up $1.33 on Monday, hitting $107.55. 120,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,288. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $90.87 and a 1 year high of $132.63.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

