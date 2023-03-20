Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 78.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,041 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,414,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 162,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,001,000 after buying an additional 29,228 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VIG stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.26. The stock had a trading volume of 323,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,743. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $165.04. The company has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.26.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

