VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) Shares Sold by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the period. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF makes up 1.2% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 4,573.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 285,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,756,000 after acquiring an additional 278,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the third quarter worth $257,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA REMX opened at $77.97 on Monday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 12 month low of $73.05 and a 12 month high of $127.50. The company has a market cap of $633.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.87.

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

