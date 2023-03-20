Valley National Advisers Inc. Increases Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KLAC. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $989,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in KLA by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in KLA by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.
Shares of KLA stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $386.03. 170,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,462. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $429.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $397.35 and a 200-day moving average of $364.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.38.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.61.
In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.
