Valley National Advisers Inc. Increases Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KLAC. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $989,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in KLA by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in KLA by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLA stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $386.03. 170,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,462. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $429.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $397.35 and a 200-day moving average of $364.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.38.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Further Reading

