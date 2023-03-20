Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $25.78 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 760,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,448 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $25,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,153,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 88,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.29. 797,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,098,769. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $37.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.23. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

