Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $10.37 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.9% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 39.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,565,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,615 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,040,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $877,886,000 after buying an additional 311,513 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,885,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,840,580,000 after buying an additional 289,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 83.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 594,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $229,985,000 after buying an additional 270,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $8.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $474.80. 391,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $120.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.35. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

