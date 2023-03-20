Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 245.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $202,841,000 after buying an additional 1,689,850 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $88,532,000. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 57.7% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,788,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,647,000 after buying an additional 654,164 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 697.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 458,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,065,000 after buying an additional 400,655 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 58.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 636,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,274,000 after purchasing an additional 234,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.09. 238,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,110. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $141.26.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,789.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.35.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

