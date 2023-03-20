Valley National Advisers Inc. Cuts Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $37,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 133.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ traded up $4.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $215.38. 129,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,598. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 602.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.44.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 914.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $288.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $217.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.71.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

