Valley National Advisers Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.81.

Shares of LOW remained flat at $197.36 during trading hours on Monday. 478,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,124,856. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.11. The stock has a market cap of $122.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $238.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.