USD Coin (USDC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.69 Billion

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $35.32 billion and approximately $6.69 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003547 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000237 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.10 or 0.00352172 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,203.27 or 0.25597099 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000057 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin’s launch date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 35,385,790,095 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog.

USD Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDC is a stablecoin, a type of cryptocurrency that is designed to maintain a stable value relative to a specific asset, in this case, the US dollar. It is managed by the Centre consortium, co-founded by Circle and Coinbase, and overseen by Grant Thornton. USDC is fully collateralized, meaning that it is backed by dollar-denominated assets, which in this case are short-term US Treasury securities. USDC allows investors to buy it using fiat currency, and token holders can redeem their USDC tokens for dollars. It is widely used in the cryptocurrency market and has a number of use cases, including hedging against volatility, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments for products and services, and financial services such as lending and borrowing. USDC is available on several blockchains and is widely used in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

