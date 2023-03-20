United States Steel (NYSE:X) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on X. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.29.
United States Steel Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE:X opened at $23.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $39.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.20.
United States Steel Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.23%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $31,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,014 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $157,690.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,637 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,389,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of X. Bornite Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 300.0% in the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in United States Steel by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in United States Steel by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.
United States Steel Company Profile
United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.
