United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Trading Down 0.4 %

United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $153.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $871.88 million, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.45. United States Lime & Minerals has a 1 year low of $102.12 and a 1 year high of $168.76.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.29 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 14.96%.

United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 358,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,504,000 after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 161,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,464,000 after buying an additional 8,396 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

