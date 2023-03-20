Unite Group (LON:UTG) Receives Buy Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,160 ($14.14) price target on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($12.80) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Unite Group from GBX 1,050 ($12.80) to GBX 1,075 ($13.10) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.02) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,093.33 ($13.33).
Shares of LON:UTG opened at GBX 916.50 ($11.17) on Thursday. Unite Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 773 ($9.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,209 ($14.73). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 978.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 940.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,007.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.
