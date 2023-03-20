Ultra (UOS) Price Up 12.9% Over Last Week

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $72.88 million and $1.75 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. One Ultra token can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000857 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,998.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.71 or 0.00470321 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00128475 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00030951 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00043244 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000674 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003039 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.23291731 USD and is up 2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $2,018,956.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

