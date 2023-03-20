UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hostess Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of TWNK stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,664,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.59. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $29.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.22.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $339.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.29 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 325.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing baked goods. It operates through the Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess, Dolly Madison, Cloverhill, Big Texas, and Voortman brands.

