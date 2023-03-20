True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$4.50

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

True North Commercial REIT stock opened at C$3.49 on Thursday. True North Commercial REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$3.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.94. The stock has a market cap of C$319.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.87, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.16%.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

