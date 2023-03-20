Titleist Asset Management LTD. Reduces Stock Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,718 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,510,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,192,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,528,000 after buying an additional 754,554 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,350,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,987,000 after buying an additional 1,404,278 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,877,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,533,000 after buying an additional 415,059 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,145,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,764,000 after buying an additional 37,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AFRM traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.72. 4,141,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,532,391. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average of $15.31. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $51.49. The company has a current ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 11.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.10). Affirm had a negative net margin of 55.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $399.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AFRM. Morgan Stanley cut Affirm from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Affirm from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Affirm from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Affirm from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Affirm from $22.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $158,694.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 51,861 shares of company stock valued at $668,315 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

