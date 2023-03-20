Threshold Trading 12.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (T)

Threshold (T) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0408 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $408.33 million and $31.85 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00008517 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025433 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00030753 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00019464 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003566 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00198121 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,871.59 or 0.99981349 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,723,757,953.17972 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04165374 USD and is down -1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $40,917,869.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.