The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Insider Bernard J. Clark Buys 5,000 Shares

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) insider Bernard J. Clark acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.83 per share, with a total value of $274,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.5 %

SCHW stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.11. 45,599,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,389,314. The company has a market capitalization of $100.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $93.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.64.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.04.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

