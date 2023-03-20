Tezos Price Tops $1.27 on Major Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $1.27 or 0.00004504 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.18 billion and $31.29 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00009646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005208 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001099 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003281 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 952,527,835 coins and its circulating supply is 931,247,633 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.