Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,429 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,662 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus lowered their target price on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.39.

Tesla stock traded up $5.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $185.65. The company had a trading volume of 44,403,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,126,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.52. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29. The company has a market capitalization of $587.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at $37,955,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,221 shares of company stock worth $8,988,542 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

