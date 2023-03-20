Terra (LUNA) Price Reaches $1.41 on Top Exchanges

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $1.41 or 0.00005027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Terra has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Terra has a market cap of $335.57 million and $50.84 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00009536 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001080 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003226 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001510 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 237,220,847 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

