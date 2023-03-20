Terra Classic (LUNC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $87.66 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Terra Classic has a market cap of $748.35 million and approximately $87.66 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Terra Classic has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004996 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001088 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003281 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,859,438,777,612 coins and its circulating supply is 5,907,257,755,287 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

