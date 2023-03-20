Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Makes New $204,000 Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 575 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 486.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,626,000 after purchasing an additional 31,797 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in United Rentals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,718,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 22,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total value of $2,068,940.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,927,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,672 shares of company stock worth $13,871,422 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI stock traded up $12.81 on Monday, hitting $382.90. 329,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,356. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.85. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $481.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $431.97 and a 200-day moving average of $360.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on United Rentals from $341.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $460.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.46.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

