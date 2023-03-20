Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Has $747,000 Position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RIV. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $2,286,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 69,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 11,779 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000.

Shares of RIV stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $11.18. The stock had a trading volume of 37,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,328. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $16.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.1278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.72%.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

