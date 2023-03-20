Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Has $57.37 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 248.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,275,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909,474 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 19.9% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $57,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of SPLG stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.00. 582,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,654,232. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.88. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $54.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

