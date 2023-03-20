Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Has $310,000 Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 216.8% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 313.4% during the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 22,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,256 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $658,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,288,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XMMO traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.22. 4,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.66. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.83.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

