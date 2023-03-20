Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 434.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,081 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,407.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,409,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,183,471 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000.

FALN traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,557. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.75. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $27.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

