Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.5% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 2,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,063,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,562,854. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.28 and its 200 day moving average is $65.03. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $75.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

