TD Cowen Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

TD Cowen reissued their outperform rating on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a $116.00 target price on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.74.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Down 1.7 %

Starbucks stock opened at $98.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $113.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.41. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $110.83.

Insider Activity

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.