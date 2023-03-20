Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,748 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Nano-X Imaging worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NNOX. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 691.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 202.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the first quarter worth about $149,000. 17.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Nano-X Imaging in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

NNOX stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $6.58. 97,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,150. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

