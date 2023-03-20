Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 18,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GGG. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Graco in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Graco by 2,034.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Graco by 76.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $2,184,251.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,226,200.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $2,184,251.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,226,200.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $1,481,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,787. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Graco Trading Up 2.2 %

GGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded up $1.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.74. The company had a trading volume of 114,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,803. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $56.48 and a one year high of $72.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $555.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.72 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

Graco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.