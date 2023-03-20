Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 7,066 Shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,066 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.70% of ClearPoint Neuro worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 131.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.11% of the company’s stock.

ClearPoint Neuro Stock Down 2.5 %

CLPT stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $7.35. 42,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,872. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $16.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ClearPoint Neuro ( NASDAQ:CLPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 39.77% and a negative net margin of 79.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 million. Analysts forecast that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform consists of the ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system.

