Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 21,532 Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,532 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Akoustis Technologies worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AKTS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Akoustis Technologies by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 14.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 25.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 22.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 135,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 24,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.25 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ AKTS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.79. The company had a trading volume of 302,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,279. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $7.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.87.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 287.98% and a negative return on equity of 55.85%. Analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment is composed of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

