Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 11,018 Shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,018 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Vuzix worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 23.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vuzix by 9.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vuzix by 22.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VUZI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.83. 205,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,596. The stock has a market cap of $242.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.02. Vuzix Co. has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.96.

Vuzix ( NASDAQ:VUZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Vuzix had a negative net margin of 344.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vuzix Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

