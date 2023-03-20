Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) Director Suzanne Ildstad Sells 10,436 Shares

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) Director Suzanne Ildstad sold 10,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $21,498.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,054,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,291,495.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Suzanne Ildstad also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 1st, Suzanne Ildstad sold 29 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $59.45.
- On Tuesday, February 21st, Suzanne Ildstad sold 3,500 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $7,175.00.
- On Thursday, February 16th, Suzanne Ildstad sold 2,939 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $6,054.34.
Talaris Therapeutics Trading Down 9.1 %
NASDAQ:TALS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,053. The company has a market capitalization of $79.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.19. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TALS. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Talaris Therapeutics
Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.
