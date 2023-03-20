Talanx (ETR:TLX) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($53.76) price objective on Talanx (ETR:TLX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($51.61) price objective on Talanx in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Talanx Stock Performance

Shares of ETR TLX opened at €40.32 ($43.35) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Talanx has a one year low of €34.14 ($36.71) and a one year high of €46.62 ($50.13). The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Talanx Company Profile

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

