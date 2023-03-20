Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) versus Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Financial Review

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) and Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.7% of Take-Two Interactive Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of Micro Focus International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Take-Two Interactive Software shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Micro Focus International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Take-Two Interactive Software and Micro Focus International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Take-Two Interactive Software 0 5 19 0 2.79 Micro Focus International 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus target price of $138.88, suggesting a potential upside of 19.44%. Given Take-Two Interactive Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Take-Two Interactive Software is more favorable than Micro Focus International.

This table compares Take-Two Interactive Software and Micro Focus International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Take-Two Interactive Software -8.35% 4.37% 2.42% Micro Focus International N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Take-Two Interactive Software has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micro Focus International has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Take-Two Interactive Software and Micro Focus International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Take-Two Interactive Software $3.50 billion 5.60 $418.02 million ($2.26) -51.45 Micro Focus International $2.74 billion 0.80 -$424.40 million $0.99 6.55

Take-Two Interactive Software has higher revenue and earnings than Micro Focus International. Take-Two Interactive Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Micro Focus International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Take-Two Interactive Software beats Micro Focus International on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. The company was founded by Ryan A. Brant in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance. It also offers CyberRes, a security solution that helps enterprises to create cyber resilience through detecting threats, securing data and applications, and protecting identities, which enables customers to adapt and evolve for the future; and information management and governance solutions that helps customers to analyze, understand, and control data to derive value and manage enterprise risk. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.

