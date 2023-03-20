Swipe (SXP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $16.00 Million

Swipe (SXP) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 20th. Swipe has a total market cap of $158.79 million and $16.00 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Swipe has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe’s genesis date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 558,471,724 coins and its circulating supply is 558,475,686 coins. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe aims to create a platform accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device that enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies in their Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum.

Additionally, Swipe issues debit card services to their users including the [Swipe Standard Visa Card](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/swipe-standard-visa-card/) and [Swipe Premium Visa Card](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/swipe-premium-visa-card/).”

