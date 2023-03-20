STP (STPT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $89.98 Million

STP (STPT) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One STP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0488 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, STP has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. STP has a total market capitalization of $89.98 million and $9.86 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00008668 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025767 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00033132 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001828 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00019664 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003605 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00202319 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,509.56 or 0.99947006 BTC.

STP Profile

STPT is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,503,611 tokens. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,844,503,611.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.0495518 USD and is down -2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $24,506,465.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

